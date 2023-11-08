Free medical camp setup at Central jail

A free medical camp was setup at Sukkur Central Jail-II to provide modern medical facilities to the prisoners

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) A free medical camp was setup at Sukkur Central Jail-II to provide modern medical facilities to the prisoners.

Checkups of several prisoners were conducted and free eye operations of some prisoners were also recommended by the doctors.

Two doctors conducted a detailed medical check-up of the prisoners and provided free eye drops and other medicines to them.