Free Medical Camp Setup At Central Jail
Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2023 | 08:11 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) A free medical camp was setup at Sukkur Central Jail-II to provide modern medical facilities to the prisoners.
Checkups of several prisoners were conducted and free eye operations of some prisoners were also recommended by the doctors.
Two doctors conducted a detailed medical check-up of the prisoners and provided free eye drops and other medicines to them.