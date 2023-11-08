Open Menu

Free Medical Camp Setup At Central Jail

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Free medical camp setup at Central jail

A free medical camp was setup at Sukkur Central Jail-II to provide modern medical facilities to the prisoners

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) A free medical camp was setup at Sukkur Central Jail-II to provide modern medical facilities to the prisoners.

Checkups of several prisoners were conducted and free eye operations of some prisoners were also recommended by the doctors.

Two doctors conducted a detailed medical check-up of the prisoners and provided free eye drops and other medicines to them.

Related Topics

Sukkur

Recent Stories

Painting exhibition held at Women Literary Festiva ..

Painting exhibition held at Women Literary Festival

11 minutes ago
 NCHR takes notice of hazardous air pollution in La ..

NCHR takes notice of hazardous air pollution in Lahore

19 minutes ago
 Provincial Election Commissioner chairs meeting to ..

Provincial Election Commissioner chairs meeting to review arrangements of genera ..

19 minutes ago
 PM, ECO secretary general discuss Kashmir, Middle ..

PM, ECO secretary general discuss Kashmir, Middle East situation

19 minutes ago
 Three illegal housing societies sealed

Three illegal housing societies sealed

19 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Indonesia's Banda Se ..

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Indonesia's Banda Sea: USGS

23 minutes ago
Lok Virsa Board approves Government Initiatives fo ..

Lok Virsa Board approves Government Initiatives for Cultural Enrichment

24 minutes ago
 Two drug peddlers held, narcotics recovered

Two drug peddlers held, narcotics recovered

21 minutes ago
 Minister for Heritage, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Za ..

Minister for Heritage, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong for further enhancing Pa ..

21 minutes ago
 Elderly man killed in road accident

Elderly man killed in road accident

21 minutes ago
 Hindus to celebrate 'Diwali' from Nov 12 across no ..

Hindus to celebrate 'Diwali' from Nov 12 across northern Sindh

21 minutes ago
 APPAC delegation visits FPCCI to discuss trade, in ..

APPAC delegation visits FPCCI to discuss trade, investment ties

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan