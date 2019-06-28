Free medical camp starts on Sunday in Khuzdar

(@imziishan)

A long day free medical will be held in district headquarters hospital (Teaching Hospital) in Khuzdard from June 30 (Sunday) for provision of treatment facilities to patients in the areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :A long day free medical will be held in district headquarters hospital (Teaching Hospital) in Khuzdard from June 30 (Sunday) for provision of treatment facilities to patients in the areas.

The free medical will be arranged under Young consultant Association Balochistan, said press release issued here on Friday. Specialists' doctors dermatologist, liver, skin, heart, radiologist, psychology, orthopedic, specialists dentist and general physicians doctors have been invited from Karachi and Quetta to participate the free medical camp for ensuring provision of treatment facilities to patients in remote areas of Khuzdar district.

Young Consultant Association Balochistan representative Dr, Hussain Baloch urged the patients that they should attend the free medical camp to take advantage of specialist doctors because all facilities of treatments including medicines and laboratory tests will be provided free of cost in the camp.