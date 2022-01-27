Free Medical Camp To Be Organised For Psychiatric Patients Today
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 08:35 PM
Bhai Khan Welfare Association will organize a one-day free psychiatric camp at Bhai Khan Chari on Friday (January 28).
The free medical camp will continue from 3 pm to 6 pm in which the citizens will be given medicines and free counseling.
Senior neurosurgeons and physicians of Jinnah Hospital Karachi will examine the mentally disturbed persons and provide medicines free of cost.