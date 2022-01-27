Free medical camp to be organised for psychiatric patients today

Bhai Khan Welfare Association will organize a one-day free psychiatric camp at Bhai Khan Chari on Friday (January 28).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Bhai Khan Welfare Association will organize a one-day free psychiatric camp at Bhai Khan Chari on Friday (January 28).

The free medical camp will continue from 3 pm to 6 pm in which the citizens will be given medicines and free counseling.

Senior neurosurgeons and physicians of Jinnah Hospital Karachi will examine the mentally disturbed persons and provide medicines free of cost.