Free medical camp to be organize in Hana Quetta on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :A free medical camp would be organized in Hana Orak area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to a press release, Lifeline Welfare Foundation, PPHI, Helping Hands and Quetta Online would jointly hold a medical camp at BHU Ata Mohammad Hana Orak.

The medical camp would start working at 9:00 am and continue its services till 4:00 pm.

Locals have been asked to visit the camp for a free medical checkup from expert doctors.