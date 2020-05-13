Free medical camp to be organized in each Tehsil in Hazara Division: DC

A free medical camp was organized in Nathiagli and apart from medical specialists, obstetricians and pediatricians and child specialists, skin specialists examined dozens of patients from Nathiagli and adjoining areas

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :A free medical camp was organized in Nathiagli and apart from medical specialists, obstetricians and pediatricians and child specialists, skin specialists examined dozens of patients from Nathiagli and adjoining areas.

The camp is aimed at to provide relief to the people in the ongoing lockdown across the country and the present current situation.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad and District Health Officer Abbottabad at RHC Nathiagli to provide treatment facilities to the people at their doorsteps. Apart from testing patients, free medicines were also provided.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah visited the medical camp and appreciated the services of doctors and other medical staff on duty there.

He said that patients with minor ailments should not go to hospitals. He said such like camps would be organized in each Tehsil, especially in areas where people have been found to be infected with the corona virus. The camp benefited more than 100 patients from remote areas, said District Health Officer Dr. Faisal said that such medical campuses would also be set up in areas like Havelian, Boi, Shirwan, Lora and Bakot to reduce the rush of patients in hospitals while maintaining social distances and providing treatment to the people in their homes. Health Outreach Camp will be made possible by ECG and other laboratories tests.