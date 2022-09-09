Free medical camp to be organized in Kulachi

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The Tehsil administration Kulachi and District Health Office (DHO) Dera is going to organize a medical camp at Kulachi Hospital on Saturday at 09:00 a.m. for flood victims and general public.

The free treatment and medicines would be provided to the people of area, especially to the flood victims at the camp, said a press release issued here.

The specialist doctors from North West hospital, Peshawar would be available at the camp for check-up of the patients.