Free Medical Camp To Be Organized In Kulachi

Published September 09, 2022 | 08:28 PM

The Tehsil administration Kulachi and District Health Office (DHO) Dera is going to organize a medical camp at Kulachi Hospital on Saturday at 09:00 a.m. for flood victims and general public

The free treatment and medicines would be provided to the people of area, especially to the flood victims at the camp, said a press release issued here.

The free treatment and medicines would be provided to the people of area, especially to the flood victims at the camp, said a press release issued here.

The specialist doctors from North West hospital, Peshawar would be available at the camp for check-up of the patients.

