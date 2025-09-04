Open Menu

Free Medical Camp To Provide Relief To Flood-Affected Communities

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Free medical camp to provide relief to Flood-Affected communities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) A Flood Relief Medical Camp is set to open at Talat Park, Lahore, providing free healthcare facilities to the

general public.

Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, will inaugurate the camp,

which is aimed at ensuring relief to those affected by the recent floods.

The medical camp will offer a range of services, including free medicines, medical tests, and doctor's advice.

A team of experienced medical professionals will be on hand to provide medical assistance to those in need.

The camp is open to everyone, and the public is invited to attend and take advantage of the free healthcare

services.

This initiative is part of the government's efforts to provide relief and support to communities affected by the floods.

By providing free medical care, the camp aims to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the floods and

help them recover from the disaster.

The Prime Minister's Youth Programme is working tirelessly to support the affected communities, and this medical camp is a significant step towards providing much-needed relief.

Recent Stories

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

11 minutes ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

39 minutes ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

2 hours ago
 Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

5 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

7 hours ago
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

19 hours ago
 PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

19 hours ago
 Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit ..

Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan