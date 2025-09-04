Free Medical Camp To Provide Relief To Flood-Affected Communities
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) A Flood Relief Medical Camp is set to open at Talat Park, Lahore, providing free healthcare facilities to the
general public.
Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, will inaugurate the camp,
which is aimed at ensuring relief to those affected by the recent floods.
The medical camp will offer a range of services, including free medicines, medical tests, and doctor's advice.
A team of experienced medical professionals will be on hand to provide medical assistance to those in need.
The camp is open to everyone, and the public is invited to attend and take advantage of the free healthcare
services.
This initiative is part of the government's efforts to provide relief and support to communities affected by the floods.
By providing free medical care, the camp aims to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the floods and
help them recover from the disaster.
The Prime Minister's Youth Programme is working tirelessly to support the affected communities, and this medical camp is a significant step towards providing much-needed relief.
