Free medical camp, winter clothes distribution bring relief to Mahodand, Swat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) A one-day free medical camp and winter clothes distribution event, organized jointly by Metrix Pakistan and DeCharity Foundation, provided critical support to underserved communities in Mahodand, on Sunday.

Over 150 children, along with numerous men, women, and elderly individuals, received warm winter clothing, over 500 food packs, free medical consultations, and essential medicines.

This initiative aimed to address the pressing challenges faced by residents in remote and underprivileged areas.

The medical camp offered professional consultations and distributed medicines to local residents, while the provision of winter clothes and food packs offered relief to families enduring harsh winter conditions.

A local woman, Janit Bibi, thanked the charity, saying, "We are thankful for the warm clothes during this cold season. It is a blessing for those who cannot afford necessities.

Another resident, an elderly man Abdullah, shared, "Winters in Swat bring heavy snowfall and extreme cold, which severely impact livelihoods.

The lack of resources makes it hard to afford essential items like warm clothing. This charity’s help is a ray of hope for the needy, providing relief during such challenging times.

Aimen Nisar, Director of Communication and Marketing at Metrix Pakistan, emphasized the importance of the initiative. She said, “Our partnership with DeCharity Foundation shows our commitment to helping underserved communities. Today’s event is just the start. In the coming weeks, we plan to hold more programs in similar areas to provide essential resources and services to those in need.”

The event was well-received by the local community, with families expressing their heartfelt appreciation for the timely assistance.

Mahodand is a beautiful area known for the famous Mahodand Lake, located in the stunning Ushu Valley. Situated 40 kilometres from Kalam, in the Hindu-Kush mountain range, the lake attracts travellers and nature lovers with its breathtaking views and natural beauty.