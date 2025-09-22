Open Menu

Free Medical Camps Form Flood Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Free medical camps form flood victims

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Islamia Hospital Chiniot has organized free relief medical camps for the flood-affected people in Mouza, Babu Rai and Nowshera. The camp was organized under the patronage of Federal Minister for board of Investment, Mian Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh and with the financial support of Chiniot Anjuman Islamia (CAI).

According to the spokesperson, a total of 900 patients, including men, women, and children, were treated free of cost in the camp.

The patients were provided with general medical facilities and examined freely for water-borne diseases.

The expert doctors and paramedical staff examined patients with skin diseases, allergies, fever, colds, gastrointestinal diseases, blood pressure, and diabetes and provided free medicines on the spot.

As many as 115 patients were tested for sugar, 10 patients were given insulin, and 10 patients were also given dressings.

The flood victims expressed happiness and satisfaction over this initiative and said that the step by Islamia Hospital Chiniot and Chiniot Anjuman Islamia was no less than a blessing for them.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Arab Parliament, Arab League hail recognition of P ..

Arab Parliament, Arab League hail recognition of Palestine by Britain, Australia ..

9 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns attack on mosque in Darfur

UAE strongly condemns attack on mosque in Darfur

11 hours ago
 UAE delegation visits Belgium to enhance cooperati ..

UAE delegation visits Belgium to enhance cooperation in energy, sustainability

11 hours ago
 UN Report urges rethink of global water crisis aff ..

UN Report urges rethink of global water crisis affecting millions

11 hours ago
Abu Dhabi parks provide interactive learning in na ..

Abu Dhabi parks provide interactive learning in nature

13 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second i ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second in Tour de Luxembourg time tria ..

15 hours ago
 Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during ..

Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during first six months of 'The Emir ..

15 hours ago
 UAE signs MoUs with Seychelles, Uganda on auditing ..

UAE signs MoUs with Seychelles, Uganda on auditing, oversight

15 hours ago
 Minister of Economy: UAE seeks to increase number ..

Minister of Economy: UAE seeks to increase number of startups to more than two m ..

15 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy & Tourism announces details of ..

Ministry of Economy & Tourism announces details of ‘The Emirates: The Startup ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan