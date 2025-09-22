Free medical camps form flood victims

(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Islamia Hospital Chiniot has organized free relief medical camps for the flood-affected people in Mouza, Babu Rai and Nowshera. The camp was organized under the patronage of Federal Minister for board of Investment, Mian Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh and with the financial support of Chiniot Anjuman Islamia (CAI).

According to the spokesperson, a total of 900 patients, including men, women, and children, were treated free of cost in the camp.

The patients were provided with general medical facilities and examined freely for water-borne diseases.

The expert doctors and paramedical staff examined patients with skin diseases, allergies, fever, colds, gastrointestinal diseases, blood pressure, and diabetes and provided free medicines on the spot.

As many as 115 patients were tested for sugar, 10 patients were given insulin, and 10 patients were also given dressings.

The flood victims expressed happiness and satisfaction over this initiative and said that the step by Islamia Hospital Chiniot and Chiniot Anjuman Islamia was no less than a blessing for them.

