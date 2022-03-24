Free medical camps held in North Waziristan

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan and DHO North Waziristan, free medical camps were organized in different areas of North Waziristan on March 22 and 23 in collaboration with National EOC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan and DHO North Waziristan, free medical camps were organized in different areas of North Waziristan on March 22 and 23 in collaboration with National EOC.

The camps were arranged in Mirali Village, Haider khail, Appi, Baron Khel, Zirini, Machi Khel, Eidak village, Splaga in Mirali Tehsil and in Miranshah Tehsil and Upper Tabi.

The doctors conducted free medical check-ups and free medicines were distributed to the patients as well. The people of the area appreciated the efforts of the Deputy Commissioner and DHO North Waziristan and requested for setting up of more free medical camps in future on regular basis.