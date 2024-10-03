Free Medical Camps Held Under CM’s ‘Awami Agenda’ Programme
Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The district administration Tank is taking solid measures to ensure healthcare facilities to citizens at their doorstep under the chief minister’s ‘Awami Agenda’ initiative.
As part of efforts, the district administration organized 30-day free medical camps in various areas, where people were provided access to quality health services.
During these camps, approximately 9,000 individuals received free treatment and were provided with free medications.
According to the district administration this initiative has made health services more accessible in the region meeting the long-standing demand of the local population.
It says that all out efforts were being made to implement the Awama Agenda program in its true spirit so that blessings of the government's development and welfare-oriented initiatives could be provided to masses at grassroots level.
