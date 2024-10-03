Open Menu

Free Medical Camps Held Under CM’s ‘Awami Agenda’ Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Free medical camps held under CM’s ‘Awami Agenda’ programme

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The district administration Tank is taking solid measures to ensure healthcare facilities to citizens at their doorstep under the chief minister’s ‘Awami Agenda’ initiative.

As part of efforts, the district administration organized 30-day free medical camps in various areas, where people were provided access to quality health services.

During these camps, approximately 9,000 individuals received free treatment and were provided with free medications.

According to the district administration this initiative has made health services more accessible in the region meeting the long-standing demand of the local population.

It says that all out efforts were being made to implement the Awama Agenda program in its true spirit so that blessings of the government's development and welfare-oriented initiatives could be provided to masses at grassroots level.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Chief Minister Tank All Government

Recent Stories

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cri ..

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket

3 hours ago
 Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% y ..

Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

8 hours ago
 HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

17 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

17 hours ago
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

17 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

17 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

17 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

17 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

17 hours ago
 Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as ..

Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan