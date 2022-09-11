UrduPoint.com

Free Medical Camps Organized For Flood Affectees

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Free medical camps organized for flood affectees

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :The free medical camps were being organized by Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in district Tank to provide best treatment to flood victims in different areas of the district.

On the directions of Additional Secretary Health Coordinator Polio Programme Muhammad Yousaf Rahim, the medical camps were being set up for the prevention of epidemics in flood affected areas.

The free medical camp was organized in City-I and City-II Tank in which more than 2000 patients were examined and provided free medicines. These medical camps would be continued till September 25 in all the flood-affected rural areas on daily basis.

The most of the patients were being reported with Cholera, diarrhea, scabies and other diseases after flood so the EOC decided to organize medical camps to control the epidemic.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Flood Tank September All Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

9 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

19 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

19 hours ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

19 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.