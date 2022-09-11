Free medical camps organized for flood affectees

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :The free medical camps were being organized by Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in district Tank to provide best treatment to flood victims in different areas of the district.

On the directions of Additional Secretary Health Coordinator Polio Programme Muhammad Yousaf Rahim, the medical camps were being set up for the prevention of epidemics in flood affected areas.

The free medical camp was organized in City-I and City-II Tank in which more than 2000 patients were examined and provided free medicines. These medical camps would be continued till September 25 in all the flood-affected rural areas on daily basis.

The most of the patients were being reported with Cholera, diarrhea, scabies and other diseases after flood so the EOC decided to organize medical camps to control the epidemic.