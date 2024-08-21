Open Menu

Free Medical Camps Setup In Kacha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Free medical camps setup in Kacha

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shahriyar Gul Memon, the Health Department and Livestock Department have set up free medical camps in various villages of Kacha.

Health Department has set up medical camps in villages Hamza Jatoi, Pir Syed Nizam Shah, and other villages to provide free medical treatment to the people, while the Livestock Department has set up camps for the vaccination of animals.

On Deputy Commissioner's visit, to villages,the villagers had requested medical camps, which has now been setup.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Visit Jatoi

Recent Stories

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

18 seconds ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

1 second ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

19 seconds ago
 266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

21 seconds ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

22 seconds ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

24 seconds ago
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

6 minutes ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

6 minutes ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

6 minutes ago
 Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayo ..

Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi

20 minutes ago
 Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard

20 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz set to address UNGA on Sept 27, accordi ..

PM Shehbaz set to address UNGA on Sept 27, according to Pakistan's Mission

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan