Free medical camps setup in Kacha

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shahriyar Gul Memon, the Health Department and Livestock Department have set up free medical camps in various villages of Kacha.

Health Department has set up medical camps in villages Hamza Jatoi, Pir Syed Nizam Shah, and other villages to provide free medical treatment to the people, while the Livestock Department has set up camps for the vaccination of animals.

On Deputy Commissioner's visit, to villages,the villagers had requested medical camps, which has now been setup.