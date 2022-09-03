UrduPoint.com

Free Medical Camps Setup In Lal Qila

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Free medical camps setup in Lal Qila

DIR LOWER, Sept. 03 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) ::Under the supervision of district administration Dir Lower, free medical camps have been set up at different places to facilitate their people at the door steps with medical specialists thoroughly checking up the visitors.

Assistant Commissioner Lal Qila Noorzali Khan also paid a visit on the instruction of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower and checked the arrangement in the medical camps besides monitoring the availability of medicines.

Talking to various people at the camp, he said that such medical camps were aimed at providing medical facilities to the people at the door steps besides provision of free medicines.

He also visited the camps in Maidan Kambar area, Khor Masjid area and Lal Qila areas and met with the doctors including Dr. Miss Anum, Dr. Inayat Ullah, Dr. Majid Khan, EPI Arshad and EPI Riaz Khan of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Lal Qila wherein they imparted free treatment and medicines to 355 men, women and children during the camps.

A large number of women, children and elderly people of the areas turned up for the camps.

