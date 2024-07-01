Open Menu

Free Medical Clinic Inaugurated

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2024 | 01:20 PM



SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) A free medical clinic was inaugurated with aimed at providing free treatment to citizens by the Chughtai Lab administration on Monday.

According to regional manager Chughtai Lab system Rana Amir Javed,in free medical clinic the citizens would get free check-up facility and where a doctor would also present 24 hours to provide them medical assistance as well.

In an inauguration ceremony,Medical Director professor Dr.Waqar Farooqi,Chairman National Peace Committee for Inter-Religious Harmony Sargodha Amjad Mehmood Bhatti,Chairman Saeed Educational and Health Trust Dr Kanwar Usman,Chairman Adam foundation Dr.Ghulam Murtaza,Chairperson Sargodha Dry Port Dr.

Attiqa Rehan,President District Bar Association Syed Mohsin Raza Shah,Executive member gymkhana Waris Nadeem Warriach,Chairman Punjab International Commission for Human Rights Malik Abid Hussain and other people belongs to different walks of life were present on this occasion.

Speakers on the occasion said that Chughtai Lab started this project with public spirit, like Lahore,Gujranwala, Sialkot and other cities, now the citizens of Sargodha district also get free treatment facilities through this project.

Doctors and citizens of Sargodha termed this project of Chughtai Lab as a ‘blessing for the citizens’ and said that every citizen would benefit from this free medical clinic.

