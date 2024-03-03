Free medical, dental camp held at LPC

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The Lahore Press Club on Sunday organised a free medical camp for members and their families with the support of Private Nursing Colleges Federation.

In the medical camp, general check-up, gynecological problems, dental diseases, eye examination, nutrition issues, free sugar check, and free blood pressure was checked.

Specialist General Physician Dr. Jameel Baloch, Dr. Shumaila, Dr. Saba, Dr. Osama Asif, Dr. Abdul Rahman, Dr. Ayman and paramedical staff participated in the medical camp and examined the patients, participating in the medical camp for prescribed treatment and provided medicines.

LPC President Arshad Ansari, Vice President Amjad Usmani, Secretary Zahid Abid, Member Governing Body Imran Sheikh, Rana Shehzad, Fatima Mukhtar welcomed doctors, members of Lahore Press Club and their families who participated in the camp.

The LPC members and their families expressed their satisfaction over the conduct of the camp and expressed hope that the elected governing body would continue to take such measures so that the members of the LPC can benefit more.

President Arshad Ansari and Secretary Zahid Abid thanked the members and their families who participated in the medical camp and thanked their general secretary Sania Kherra for organising the medical camp on behalf of the Private Nursing Colleges Federation and presented her with a memento shield from the club.

They appreciated the efforts of Vice President Amjad Usmani and Council Member Muhammad Abdullah for the excellent organisation of the camp.

Sania Kherra, while talking to APP said that staying on the front foot to serve the patients is their faith, adding relationship of humanity is the top priority of their commitment. She also expressed her commitment in serving the suffering humanity and assured all possible cooperation with the media community.