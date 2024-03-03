Open Menu

Free Medical, Dental Camp Held At LPC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Free medical, dental camp held at LPC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The Lahore Press Club on Sunday organised a free medical camp for members and their families with the support of Private Nursing Colleges Federation.

In the medical camp, general check-up, gynecological problems, dental diseases, eye examination, nutrition issues, free sugar check, and free blood pressure was checked.

Specialist General Physician Dr. Jameel Baloch, Dr. Shumaila, Dr. Saba, Dr. Osama Asif, Dr. Abdul Rahman, Dr. Ayman and paramedical staff participated in the medical camp and examined the patients, participating in the medical camp for prescribed treatment and provided medicines.

LPC President Arshad Ansari, Vice President Amjad Usmani, Secretary Zahid Abid, Member Governing Body Imran Sheikh, Rana Shehzad, Fatima Mukhtar welcomed doctors, members of Lahore Press Club and their families who participated in the camp.

The LPC members and their families expressed their satisfaction over the conduct of the camp and expressed hope that the elected governing body would continue to take such measures so that the members of the LPC can benefit more.

President Arshad Ansari and Secretary Zahid Abid thanked the members and their families who participated in the medical camp and thanked their general secretary Sania Kherra for organising the medical camp on behalf of the Private Nursing Colleges Federation and presented her with a memento shield from the club.

They appreciated the efforts of Vice President Amjad Usmani and Council Member Muhammad Abdullah for the excellent organisation of the camp.

Sania Kherra, while talking to APP said that staying on the front foot to serve the patients is their faith, adding relationship of humanity is the top priority of their commitment. She also expressed her commitment in serving the suffering humanity and assured all possible cooperation with the media community.

Related Topics

Lahore Sunday Media All From Top Blood

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

12 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

21 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

21 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

21 hours ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

21 hours ago
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

21 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

21 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

21 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

21 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

21 hours ago
 The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan