Free medical dispensary inaugurated at New Judicial Complex Kot Addu

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Rai Muhammad Khan on Thursday inaugurated a newly constructed medical dispensary to provide medical facilities to the legal fraternity at New Judicial Complex Kot Addu.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Additional District and Sessions Judge lauded the initiative and said that the lawyer community would get free medical facilities at their workplace. He said that it was a much-needed project for the welfare of the lawyers and added that more projects for lawyer's welfare would also be suggested.

Giving a briefing on the occasion, Incharge of Dispensary Dr Ismail informed the participants that the medical facility to treat fever, blood pressure, diabetes and other diseases would be available at the dispensary for lawyers, adding that free medicines would be also offered through the dispensary.

Member Punjab Bar Council Ejaz Khan Gormani, President Kot Addu Bar Association Syed Husnain Rizvi, Vice President Jaam Naeem and others were also present.