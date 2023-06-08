UrduPoint.com

Free Medical Dispensary Inaugurated At New Judicial Complex Kot Addu

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Free medical dispensary inaugurated at New Judicial Complex Kot Addu

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Rai Muhammad Khan on Thursday inaugurated a newly constructed medical dispensary to provide medical facilities to the legal fraternity at New Judicial Complex Kot Addu.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Additional District and Sessions Judge lauded the initiative and said that the lawyer community would get free medical facilities at their workplace. He said that it was a much-needed project for the welfare of the lawyers and added that more projects for lawyer's welfare would also be suggested.

Giving a briefing on the occasion, Incharge of Dispensary Dr Ismail informed the participants that the medical facility to treat fever, blood pressure, diabetes and other diseases would be available at the dispensary for lawyers, adding that free medicines would be also offered through the dispensary.

Member Punjab Bar Council Ejaz Khan Gormani, President Kot Addu Bar Association Syed Husnain Rizvi, Vice President Jaam Naeem and others were also present.

Related Topics

Punjab Lawyers Kot Addu Blood

Recent Stories

PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multi ..

PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multiple cases

27 minutes ago
 Aldar launches second building at The Source

Aldar launches second building at The Source

2 hours ago
 FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for ..

FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for media education

2 hours ago
 YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija ..

Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija Shah in jail

3 hours ago
 Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as ..

Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as their new leader

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.