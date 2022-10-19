Free medical eye camp held in Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The district social welfare department Kohat on Wednesday arranged a free medical camp with the assistance of Rehnuma family planning association of Pakistan.

The camp was held at women crisis centre in Kohat under the supervision of district officer of the social welfare department Amjad Afridi.

Besides routine medical checkups of women and children by specialist doctors, free tests of eye patients were also conducted. Free medicine and spectacles besides therapy techniques were also shared with participants.

The participants thanked the social welfare department and hoped such more camps would be conducted in the future.