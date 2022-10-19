UrduPoint.com

Free Medical Eye Camp Held In Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Free medical eye camp held in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The district social welfare department Kohat on Wednesday arranged a free medical camp with the assistance of Rehnuma family planning association of Pakistan.

The camp was held at women crisis centre in Kohat under the supervision of district officer of the social welfare department Amjad Afridi.

Besides routine medical checkups of women and children by specialist doctors, free tests of eye patients were also conducted. Free medicine and spectacles besides therapy techniques were also shared with participants.

The participants thanked the social welfare department and hoped such more camps would be conducted in the future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Kohat Women Afridi Family

Recent Stories

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate ..

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate polio

1 hour ago
 China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehb ..

China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbab ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afgh ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain interrupts Pakistan, Afghanistan match

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.