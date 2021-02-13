UrduPoint.com
Free Medical Facilities Being Providing To Masses: Khamisani

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 12:52 AM

Medical Superintendent Mahar Medical College Hospital Sukkur, Dr Tasleem Akhtar Khamisani on Friday said that the hospital was providing free medicines in OPD to an average of 200 patients daily and absolutely free medical facilities are being provided in emergency ward where doctors remain on duty round the clock

Highlighting the performance of the hospital, Dr Khamisani said that emergency operation theater works round the clock where emergency operations were conducted.

