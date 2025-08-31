Open Menu

Free Medical Relief Camp For Flood-affected People Set Up At Mehrabpur Area Of Sakrand

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Free medical relief camp for flood-affected people set up at Mehrabpur area of Sakrand

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) On the directives of Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, a permanent free medical relief camp for flood-affected people has been set up at Mundh Banglano, UC Mehrabpur, Taluka Sakrand.

The camp has been equipped with all essential medicines and facilities, including ASV, ARV, EPI vaccines, ORS, IV fluids, treatments for skin diseases such as scabies and carbuncles, Acute Respiratory Infections (ARI), oxygen cylinders, nebulizer machines, pulse oximeters, ambu bags, glucometers with sugar strips, as well as malaria and dengue testing kits.

In addition, malaria supervisors are conducting tests, while arrangements have also been made for the supply of clean drinking water and other necessities. On this occasion, District Health Officer (DHO) Asadullah Dahri visited the camp, inspected the arrangements and distributed medicines among patients.

