Free medical, residence facility for civil defence official announced

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Director Civil Defense Punjab Shahid Hassan Kalyani on Sunday announced that contractual employees would be regularized and free medical, residence facility would be provided to civil defence officials.

During his visit to Civil Defence Office Khanewal here, he said that all possible resources were being utilized to improve performance of civil defence and also to provide best facilities to its employees. He said that civil defense officials had been facing all emergency like situation from the front foot.

He said that sirens would be installed at the offices of all deputy commissioners of the province during the Holy Month of Ramzan for the purpose of quick response in any emergency like situation. He said that special ceremonies would be organized across the province to create awareness among masses about preventive measures to avoid any untoward incident.

Later, he visited different sections of the civil defence office and expressed satisfaction on the performance.