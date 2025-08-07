Free Mega Medical Camp organized at Taluka Hospital Warah

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Free Mega Medical Camp being held at Taluka Hospital Warah, organized by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nusrat Shah (SMBBMU Larkana) and Chandka Medical College Larkana, in collaboration with Dr. Gulzar Ali Tunio, District Health Officer Kamber Shahdadkot, and the Sindh Government Health Department on Thursday.

A team of senior professors, consultants, and gynecologists will be available for free checkups and treatment of various diseases, including: Hepatitis, Skin Diseases, Malaria, Tuberculosis (TB), General and Gynaecological Checkup. All medical facilities, tests, and treatments will be provided free of cost.

District Health Officer Dr Gulzar Ahmed Tunio we encourage the residents of Warah Taluka and surrounding areas to take full benefit of this health initiative. Bring your family and loved ones for free consultations and treatment. Your health is our priority.