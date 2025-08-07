Open Menu

Free Mega Medical Camp Organized At Taluka Hospital Warah

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 11:20 AM

Free Mega Medical Camp organized at Taluka Hospital Warah

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Free Mega Medical Camp being held at Taluka Hospital Warah, organized by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nusrat Shah (SMBBMU Larkana) and Chandka Medical College Larkana, in collaboration with Dr. Gulzar Ali Tunio, District Health Officer Kamber Shahdadkot, and the Sindh Government Health Department on Thursday.

A team of senior professors, consultants, and gynecologists will be available for free checkups and treatment of various diseases, including: Hepatitis, Skin Diseases, Malaria, Tuberculosis (TB), General and Gynaecological Checkup. All medical facilities, tests, and treatments will be provided free of cost.

District Health Officer Dr Gulzar Ahmed Tunio we encourage the residents of Warah Taluka and surrounding areas to take full benefit of this health initiative. Bring your family and loved ones for free consultations and treatment. Your health is our priority.

Recent Stories

UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatig ..

UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatigue syndrome

5 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoi ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoire on Independence Day

5 minutes ago
 China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months

China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months

20 minutes ago
 ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results ..

ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth

1 hour ago
 July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientis ..

July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2025

2 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority o ..

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..

11 hours ago
 Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

11 hours ago
 Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to ach ..

Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..

11 hours ago
 Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan