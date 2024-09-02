Free mobile veterinary campuses set up in Jhal Magsi

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) On the special directive of Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi Syed Rehmatullah Shah, Livestock Department Jhal Magsi set up free mobile veterinary campuses to vaccinate cattle to prevent the spread of various diseases after recent monsoon rain.

Under the supervision of Deputy Director (Livestock) Jhal Magsi Dr. Mansoor Ahmed Tareen in Nowshera, Mutt Sindhar and Kot Magsi, small and large animals are treated for various diseases and vaccination processes have been started to prevent ailments.

Deputy Commissioner Jhal Magsi Syed Rahmatullah Shah has said that free mobile veterinary campuses have been started in the areas affected by the recent monsoon rains and floods.

In this regard, vaccines and medicines are being provided to prevent various diseases in small and large animals, he said.

He said that vaccination was very important for the breeding of animals and to protect them from diseases as the livelihood of the Jhal Magsi people in the district consists mostly of herding.

Therefore, the Livestock Department is focusing all its attention on the protection of people's property and livestock. In this regard, wealthy people should make full use of the Free Mobile Veterinary Campuses, he said.