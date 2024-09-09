Free Motorcycle Scheme For Orphan Students Started
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2024 | 06:59 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Regarding the free motorcycle delivery scheme for students, Transport Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi held a meeting under the chairmanship of the steering committee in which the advanced motorcycle delivery scheme was reviewed and various suggestions were considered to improve the delivery.
According to the announcement of the Prime Minister, giving free motorcycles to orphan students has also started in Punjab. In this connection for the students' convenience, booths have been set up in 11 different universities.
By setting up a booth, students were helped to open bank accounts and complete other transactions.
The Secretary of Transport Punjab said that according to the announcement of the Prime Minister, all the orphans will also be given free motorcycles, and they will be very supportive for the cause of students by providing electric motorcycles.
Ahmad Javed Ghazi also said that the students have been given the option of choosing a motorcycle again.
