Free of charge kits disbursed among farmers for silkworm rearing

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) : The State Sericulture Department, here on Wednesday, disbursed rearing kits, free of charge, among the farmers for silkworm rearing and mulberry plantation during the upcoming season.

The Department Chief Syed Ali Asghar Shah distributed the rearing kits, comprising latest equipments of different nature among the farmers at ceremonies hosted at various centers, said the spokesperson of the Sericulture Department.

"The self-service based activity is much imperative for poverty alleviation as well as women empowerment," Director Sericulture Department of Azad Jammu Kashmir Syed Ali Asghar Shah said while talking to APP here.

Syed Ali Asghar Shah in the ceremony was flanked by other officials of the department.

"After imparting 3 days training to at least 1,500 farmers in various parts of the state, the department of Sericulture is providing kits for silkworm rearing and mulberry plantation during upcoming season", the spokesman said.

The rearing kits were distributed at Centers in Sehnsa, Charhoi, Khoiratta in Kotli district, Samahani, Chamb and Afzalpur towns of Mirpur district to farmers so that they can easily earn money through silk rearing for a stipulated 35-day period, the spokesman added.

"It was assessed that during last season farmers earned more than Rs.13 million income through silkworm rearing securing highly attractive volume of the crop of silk cocoon," he State Sericulture Department chief added in a brief interview. Ends / APP / AHR.