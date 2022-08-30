Free of charge medical facility ensured for flood affectees: Commissioner Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Mustafa Phul on Tuesday visited a relief camp here and said free of charge medical facility for the rain and flood victims was being ensured across the Sukkur division.

In this connection, he said that the deputy commissioner will issue a letter to the flood victims going for treatment from the flood victims camps in district headquarters hospitals.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed had written a letter to the commissioner to take up the issue of medical expenses of flood victims with quarters concerned.