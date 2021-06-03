Free of cost burial to be performed in two model graveyards in Karachi

The burial will be performed free of cost in two model under-construction commentaries at North Karachi and Link Road National Highways, in collaboration with the welfare organizations Sailani Welfare Trust and Jafferia Disaster Cell (JDC) and no money will be charged from the people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The burial will be performed free of cost in two model under-construction commentaries at North Karachi and Link Road National Highways, in collaboration with the welfare organizations Sailani Welfare Trust and Jafferia Disaster Cell (JDC) and no money will be charged from the people.

The decision to this effect was made in the first meeting of the eight-member central committee comprising Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) officers and representatives of welfare organizations, set up on the directives of Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed to improve the condition of cemeteries, said a spokesperson of the KMC on Thursday.

The Committee decided to take several steps under which the grave-diggers and other staff working in the cemeteries of Karachi would be registered and regular identity cards would be issued to them.

The participants decided that the records of these two cemeteries will also be fully computerized.

The meeting was attended by Convener of the Committee and KMC Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, Director Cemetery Iqbal Pervez, Al-Khidmat Foundation's Coordinator Manzar Alam, Sailani Welfare Trust's Munawar Younis, ANI's Khalid Noor and representatives from other welfare organizations.

On the occasion, the rates of graves and burial expenses in the cemeteries of KMC were reviewed in detail and it was decided that the official rates for burials in cemeteries have been fixed at Rs 9,000 which will be strictly enforced.

In this regard, the gravedigger will be instructed to refrain from charging exorbitant fees for grave preparation and burial from the citizens, otherwise action will be taken against them.

The Central Committee requested the people not to send children under the age of 18 to work in cemeteries.

It was decided in the meeting that cleaning of graveyards would be the responsibility of KMC while cleaning of exterior would be arranged by the concerned District Municipal Corporations. All cemeteries will be cleaned in phases to facilitate visitors to the cemeteries.

During the meeting, Convener Committee Ali Hassan Sajid said that the purpose of setting up of Central Committee was to improve burial procedure and infrastructure, provision of street lights and tree plantation, prevention of bodies' theft and issuance of burial certificates. "All these processes would be transparent and efficient," Sajid added.

He said that the Central Committee will oversee all matters from the provision of graves in cemeteries to the burial of the dead and in the meantime provide full support to the bereaved families.

He also asked the representatives of welfare organizations to give their suggestions in this regard. The next meeting will consider and decide on the implementation and further steps will be taken to improve the condition of the cemeteries.

The participants of the meeting welcomed the steps taken by the Central Committee.

The Convener said that the fee should be collected in the cemeteries is in accordance with the sub-rules of 2019 but different amounts are charged in different graveyards.

Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed directed the committee to fulfill all its responsibilities as per its mandate and take steps in the best interest of the citizens.