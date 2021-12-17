UrduPoint.com

Free of cost COVID booster shot to be given to over 50 years older people: Dr Yasmin Rashid

A free-of-cost Covid-19 booster shot would be administered to over 50 years older people to whom six months have passed by taking the anti coronavirus doses

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :A free-of-cost Covid-19 booster shot would be administered to over 50 years older people to whom six months have passed by taking the anti coronavirus doses.

This was stated by the Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Dr Yasmeen Rashid while talking to the media here on Friday.

Dr Yasmin said that, Corona spread situation was under control across the province, including Rawalpindi, and only 20 patients were admitted in Rawalpindi district health facilities, yet while the rate of positive cases was below one per cent, adding this achievement was attained due to the launching of the successful drive.

The Minister informed that no polio case had been reported in Punjab this year, and all environmental samples were tested negative.,adding if this state continued for the next two years, Punjab would be declared free of polio virus.

Dr Yasmin said that as many as 714,000 had so far been administered the anti-polio drops during the ongoing drive started on December 13 out of the total set target to cover 718,000 children below five years of age in Rawalpindi.

Updating about the Health Insaf Card, she said that health card distribution would start from January 2022 while around 31.1 million would avail this facility all over Punjab.

She said that up to Rs 1 million treatments would be provided to the cardholder while the card would be given to the family head.

The health minister informed that the provision of health cards would be started in the Rawalpindi division from January 22 and added that as many as 8.5 million people had received the cards so far while 5.2 million people had got them in 2019.

Dr Yasmin said that health cards would be provided as per the record of the National Data Base Registration Authority and urged the divorced women to register themselves with NADRA as the card would be given to family heads.

She added that health care facilities would also be available to thalassemia children while 309 private hospitals have been included in the panel of health care schemes.

The health minister that the Punjab government would provide around Rs 399 billion to State Life Insurance Company in the next three years in the head of health card facility.

Dr Yasmin informed that 109 Liver and 250 Kidney transplants had so far been performed at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre.

Earlier the Minister administered the anti-polio drops to a child at Benazir Bhutto Hospital while Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Muhammd Umer, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal and others were present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

