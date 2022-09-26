UrduPoint.com

Free Of Cost Dengue Tests, Treatment Facility Available At 14 District Health Centres

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2022 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :To deal with the increasing number of dengue fever patients, the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department, Punjab, has designated 14 health facilities in the Rawalpindi district to provide free-of-cost tests and treatment for dengue patients.

According to the list issued here, the facility would be available at Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital, Al-Ehsan hospital, Saddar, Bilal hospital, Bashrat hospital, Jehlum road, Railways hospital, Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals in Gujjar Khan, Murree, Kalar Syeda and Taxila, Wah General Hospital, Quaid e Azam International Hospital and Wateem General Hospital, Islamabad.

In case of any complaints, the residents were advised to contact the toll-free number 0800-09009 round the clock.

Meanwhile, as many as 69 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 1,882.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Monday said that, among the new cases, 40 patients had arrived from Potohar town urban area, nine from Rawalpindi Cantonment, eight from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, three from Potohar rural, Taxila Cantonment and Kahutta, two from Chaklala Cantonment while one case was reported from Murree.

He informed that 243 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 116 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 65 to the District Headquarters Hospital and 62 to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

Dr Sajjad added that out of the total admitted patients, 184 tested positive, with 139 belonging to Rawalpindi. The health officer informed that one of each patient was admitted to BBH and HFH in a critical position.

He informed that the district administration had registered 37 FIRs, issued challans to 15, notices to 109 and imposed a fine of Rs 91,000 on violations of anti-dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

