Free-of-cost medical facilities to be provided to journalist community; Dr Jamal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister For Health, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Tuesday said that the best kind of medical facilities would be provided to the Journalist community.

While inaugurating the medical dispensary at Rawalpindi Press Club, he said that free-of-cost tests, medicine and treatment facilities would be available to the journalists at the dispensary adding efforts were underway to provide maximum facilities to all press clubs of the province.

Dr Jamal said that revolutionary measures had been taken in the health sector during the last four months under which 52,000 prisoners had been tested for hepatitis A, B and C, TB, AIDS and other diseases in all the jails of Punjab and vaccinated against the diseases.

He said that 17,000 police personnel and officers had also been screened out for various diseases.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that recruitment for various posts was being carried out on merit while the lady health workers' posts had also been upgraded. He informed that more than 1,000 ad-hoc recruitments had been made in four and a half months to address the shortage of human resources in the health department.

Dr Jamal Nasir on the occasion informed that UNICEF would provide around 30 million Dollars for the clean drinking water project in Punjab.