Free of cost medicines provided to 525 people at medical camp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :525 people belonged to the area of Union Council, Dhamial received free of cost treatment at a special medical camp held here on Monday.

According to a press release, District Health Authority had organized a special medical camp to provide healthcare facilities to the residents of rural areas at their doorstep.

A team of specialist doctors comprising 30 members rendered their services during the camp, he added.

He informed that free of cost medicines were provided to the area residents at the camp, adding medical consultation, examination, vaccination and treatment were also given.

He said the Punjab government is committed to providing the best health care facilities to the residents at their doorstep.