Free of-cost treatment to be provided to expectant mothers: Dr Jamal

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 10:45 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir on Thursday said that free-of-cost treatment would be provided to expectant mothers at government hospitals.

The minister said that apart from normal delivery, the facility of labour through surgery would also be provided free of charge and no expenditure would be taken for this purpose.

Dr Jamal told that the medical superintendents of all district and tehsil headquarters hospitals of Punjab had been directed to make necessary arrangements including the availability of human resources, medicine, supplies, equipment functionality and proper cleanliness for conducting surgeries and normal deliveries in their respective hospitals to provide uninterrupted services.

The minister directed the hospital's administration to deal with the patients kindly.

