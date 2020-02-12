UrduPoint.com
Free Online Courses Open To SMEs To Weather Epidemic

Wed 12th February 2020

China is encouraging small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to join online training to hone their skills amid the novel coronavirus epidemic

Policy introduction, technical knowhow and management lessons will be offered to SMEs for free during the epidemic via mobile telecommuting platforms such as Alibaba's DingTalk, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a guideline.

Local governments are asked to select quality training courses and encouraged to elaborate on policies rolled out to support SMEs in videos.

Many firms in tourism, catering and other sectors hit hardest by the epidemic have prompted their staff to sharpen their edge via online study for an empowered comeback after the epidemic.

The surging online work and training demands have left workplace service apps including DingTalk and WeChat Work high in the Apple App Store's download ranking list in recent days.

