Free online IT courses training to be imparted to one million youth: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ):Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday said that free online IT (Information Technology) courses training would be imparted to one million youth for getting self-employment.

In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Re-Skills Malaysian Company at CM office, here, under which the youths of Punjab would be imparted free online IT courses training.

The CM graced the MoU signing ceremony as a chief guest. PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider and Chief Executive Officer Re-Skills Malaysian Company Mr. Tan Ting Jin signed the MoU.

The CM said that millions of self-employment opportunities would be generated through online training courses, adding that youths from sixteen to thirty years of age would be given free of cost online training. The Malaysian company would provide a technical grant (free subscriptions) to the Punjab government which cost 12 million dollars to impart training to the youths free of cost, he informed.

He stated that youths would be provided an online training facility for self-employment with the cooperation of Re-Skills Malaysian Company, adding that the youths would have free access to premium learning accounts up to one year. The youths having smart phones could get training easily through this platform and could enhance their incomes.

The CM outlined that the government would provide every kind of facility to the local and international technology companies in this regard.

Special Assistant to CM on Informational Technology Dr. Arslan Khalid apprised that the Punjab government was going to launch Digital Skills-2 programme in which high-level technology training for the university youths was being organized.

Syed Bilal Haider stated that Pakistan stood at forth position in the freelancing ranking at the international level. He informed that PITB would issue special promo codes which the youths could apply on this website or mobile app and could also activate their learning accounts for one year.

MNA Hussain Elahi, Secretary Information Asif Bilal Lodhi, DG E-Governance Sajid Latif, DG IT Solutions Waqar Qureshi, Joint Director Ahmed Islam, CEO Re-Skills Mr. Tan Ting Jin, Chief Marketing Officer Mr. Lim Jin Ken, General Manager Mr. Jegaynsan Gobinathan, Relationship Manager Mr. Lee Chong De and other were present.

It is pertinent to mention here that Re-Skills Malaysian Company is providing training services in more than 70 countries. Re-Skills Malaysian Company is a professional training platform which offers various online courses on its platform.