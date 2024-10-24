Free OPD Services Roll Out In Four Pilot Districts
Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 07:48 PM
In a major initiative to enhance healthcare access in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali attended a signing ceremony between Sehat Card and State Life Insurance Corporation, launching free Outpatient Department (OPD) services in four pilot districts
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) In a major initiative to enhance healthcare access in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali attended a signing ceremony between Sehat Card and State Life Insurance Corporation, launching free Outpatient Department (OPD) services in four pilot districts.
This follows the successful implementation of free inpatient services, marking a comprehensive approach to healthcare.
Ihtisham Ali acknowledged the support of the German government, noting its pivotal role in this project.
The two-year collaboration, supported by KFW, aims to provide free OPD services, starting in Mardan and eventually expanding to Kohat, Malakand and Chitral.
The initiative, which has a total cost of €9.4 million—with 90% funded by Germany and 10% by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa—will benefit around 120,000 families. To facilitate this, selected public and private clinics at the Union Council level in each district will offer the services. If successful, the program will be rolled out province-wide.
Recent Stories
Itel unveils P65, first powerful cyber design smartphone
Drug-peddler held with heroin
Seminar titled "The Role of Ombudsman in solving public problems' held in Nawabs ..
Kashmir Black Day will observe on Oct 27
Awais Leghari for enhanced energy cooperation with Power China, Energy China
IHC to hear appeal against PTI founder's sentence in toshakhana reference
Tesla helps drive stocks mostly higher
BFA fines 20 food centers on violation rules in Balochistan
Global stability hinge on Kashmir, Palestine conflicts: NA Speaker
District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq holds open court
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
NTDC installs 4th 250MVA auto-transformer at 500 KV Sheikhupura Grid Station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug-peddler held with heroin5 minutes ago
-
Seminar titled "The Role of Ombudsman in solving public problems' held in Nawabshah5 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Black Day will observe on Oct 275 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari for enhanced energy cooperation with Power China, Energy China5 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear appeal against PTI founder's sentence in toshakhana reference15 minutes ago
-
BFA fines 20 food centers on violation rules in Balochistan15 minutes ago
-
Global stability hinge on Kashmir, Palestine conflicts: NA Speaker15 minutes ago
-
District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq holds open court15 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme12 minutes ago
-
NTDC installs 4th 250MVA auto-transformer at 500 KV Sheikhupura Grid Station12 minutes ago
-
Seminar on “sustainable solid waste management” held at KU5 minutes ago
-
No laxity tolerate in safety, security of citizens: SSP Amjad Shaikh5 minutes ago