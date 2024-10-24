Free OPD services roll out in four pilot districts

In a major initiative to enhance healthcare access in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali attended a signing ceremony between Sehat Card and State Life Insurance Corporation, launching free Outpatient Department (OPD) services in four pilot districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) In a major initiative to enhance healthcare access in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Health Advisor Ihtisham Ali attended a signing ceremony between Sehat Card and State Life Insurance Corporation, launching free Outpatient Department (OPD) services in four pilot districts.

This follows the successful implementation of free inpatient services, marking a comprehensive approach to healthcare.

Ihtisham Ali acknowledged the support of the German government, noting its pivotal role in this project.

The two-year collaboration, supported by KFW, aims to provide free OPD services, starting in Mardan and eventually expanding to Kohat, Malakand and Chitral.

The initiative, which has a total cost of €9.4 million—with 90% funded by Germany and 10% by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa—will benefit around 120,000 families. To facilitate this, selected public and private clinics at the Union Council level in each district will offer the services. If successful, the program will be rolled out province-wide.