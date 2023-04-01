UrduPoint.com

Free Ophthalmology Treatment For Cancer Victim Kids At LGH

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2023 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) is the only public sector institution in Pakistan where kids suffering from cancer are being provided with free medical facilities through advanced vision treatment methods.

This was informed by Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute Professor Al-Fareed Zafar while addressing a farewell ceremony, organised in the honour of Professor of Ophthalmology Dr Muhammad Moin here on Saturday.

He said that Dr Moin conducted the eye treatment at wide scale in the LGH, and so far a large number of children from all over the country have been cured by him, adding that even after the transfer of Professor Muhammad Moin, the healing process would continue.

He said that no doubt that transfer and postings were part of service, but the dedication and passion with which Professor Moin had worked at the Department of Ophthalmology was unprecedented.

He said Dr Moin played an important role in curing the ailing humanity, teaching medical students and developing the Institution.

LGH Medical Superintendent Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam said that in all three units of the Ophthalmology Department, modern medical equipment was being used to provide the best facilities to the patients.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Muhammad Moin thanked all health professionals and his team members for their cooperation.

The PGMI principal promised that he would personally take care of the kids under treatment. Senior doctors from various departments attended the ceremony.

