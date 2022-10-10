UrduPoint.com

Free Pink Bus Service For Women, Students Receives Great Appreciation

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Free Pink Bus Service for women, students receives great appreciation

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The free "Pink Bus Service" for women and students by the government of Gilgit-Baltistan is being greatly appreciated by the people of Gilgit city.

Talking to APP on Monday, women and female students from Gilgit city, who were traveling from Gilgit city to surrounding areas of Jotial and Dunyour by the bus, said that the Pink Bus Service was a "wonderful gift" from the G-B government to the female commuters of Gilgit. They said that after traveling in the bus "we feel safe, we can handle our daily life independently." They added that in this time of inflation, Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan had fulfilled the desires of poor students and women by launching this bus service.

A female commuter, Sidra lauded the government's initiative and said women in the city were facing a lot of issues while commuting from one place to another, "they didn't feel safe".

"We are grateful that such a facility has been introduced", she added, "it feels empowering".

Regarding the bus service, Chief Secretary G-B Mohiuddin Ahmed Wani said that after the start of pink buses in the city by the Gilgit-Baltistan government, "this service would also be initiated in Skardu next Wednesday". He said within the next six weeks, the service would be formally launched in Hunza and Nagar districts.

It should be noted that hundreds of students and women in Gilgit city have started using the free bus service (pink buses) on 4 routes.

