Free plants distributed among students in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) District Administration Dera Ismail Khan and Tehsil Muincipal Administration Paharpur distributed free plants among Schools students under the Monsoon Plantation Campaign on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Allah Noor distributed the plants among the students of government schools of Tehsil Paharpur.

On this occasion, hundreds of students and officials from different departments were also present.

The Assistant Commissioner said that the challenge of environmental pollution can only be met by planting more and more trees.

He said coordinat­ed efforts should be made to educate students and citizens about the importance of trees.

He said that people should be encouraged to come forward and take an active part in the campaign for a better environment and the country’s bright future.