UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Free Plants To Be Distributed Among Farmers In GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 10:35 PM

Free plants to be distributed among farmers in GB

Under the Prime Minister's Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project this year the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan through the Department of Agriculture were distributing free plants among farmers

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Under the Prime Minister's Ten billion Tree Tsunami Project this year the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan through the Department of Agriculture were distributing free plants among farmers.

According to a press release issued from Agriculture department GB, the plants would be distributed free of cost to farmers and priority would be given for collective gardens.

Plants would also be provided on a first-come, first-served basis from the offices in the district headquarters.

Related Topics

Tsunami Prime Minister Agriculture From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, IPU President review global p ..

8 minutes ago

People rejected to PDM's narrative: Zartaj Gul

31 seconds ago

Chief Minister GB visits the mausoleum of Shaheed ..

33 seconds ago

Cancelled Olympic freestyle test events find home ..

2 minutes ago

Health Minister suspends MS DHQ Okara South hospit ..

2 minutes ago

Japan Mulls Extending COVID-19 State of Emergency ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.