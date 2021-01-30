Free plants to be distributed among farmers in GB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Under the Prime Minister's Ten billion Tree Tsunami Project this year the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan through the Department of Agriculture were distributing free plants among farmers.

According to a press release issued from Agriculture department GB, the plants would be distributed free of cost to farmers and priority would be given for collective gardens.

Plants would also be provided on a first-come, first-served basis from the offices in the district headquarters.