Free politics linked to free media: Saeed Ghani

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that freedom of media was indispensable in this digital age if we want to free politics then we should have to make media free to every extent.

He expressed these views while addressing the oath taking ceremony of newly elected body of Mirpurkhas Press Club for year 2022 here on Sunday.

Member Sindh Assembly Hari Ram Kishori Laal, Syed Zulfiqar ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Salamat Ali Memon, SSP Asad Ali Chaudhry, Director Information Hizbullah Memon, Member Sindh Bar Council Mir Naeem Talpur, President Bar association Shaukat Ali Rahmoon, Administrator Municipal Corporation Aziz u Rehman Tunio and other political and social personalities were also present.

Saeed Ghani further said that this is social media age where everybody raises his voice freely.

The minister said that legislation was underway for the welfare of media men which help in resolving issues of journalists and efforts will also be made to resolve issues related to the construction of residential colonies for journalists.

Saeed Ghani said that Sindh Government has freely strived for the welfare of journalists, annual grant/financial assistance which was given to Karachi Press Club earlier now scope of assistance have been extended to all divisions as well as few small scale district press clubs also, however due to existence of more press clubs and media organizations a comprehensive policy to be framed with the consultation of senior journalists for resolving such issues on permanent basis.

Later, Journalist Nazeer Panhwar and other office bearers received a cheque of 5 million rupees from the minister.