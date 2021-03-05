Free pollen allergy relief camp held

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 200 patients were treated at the two-day free pollen allergy relief camp set up at Sukkur's New Pind area, orgnized by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), which concluded here on Friday.

According to IGHDS spokesman, Maqsood Imam, all medicines were provided free of charge to the patients.

The spokesman said allopathic, homeopathic and Tib-e-Unani treatment facilities were available for the allergy patients at the camp with separate counters for male and female patients.