Free Pollen Allergy Relief Camp Held In Shikarpur

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2023 | 07:15 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) As many as 300 patients were treated at the two-day free pollen allergy relief camp set up by a local NGO in collaboration with the health department Shikarpur, concluded at UC Wazeer Abad on Monday.

According to a spokesperson of the Fatima Foundation, Ms Dua Shah all medicines were provided free of cost to the patients.

Allopathic, homeopathic and Tib-e-Unani treatment facilities were available for the allergy patients at the camp with separate counters for male and female patients.

