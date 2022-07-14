UrduPoint.com

Free Poultry Training Course From July 18

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Poultry Research Institute (PRI) would start a week-long, free poultry training programme at Shamsabad here from July 18-22

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Poultry Research Institute (PRI) would start a week-long, free poultry training programme at Shamsabad here from July 18-22.

According to PRI Senior Research Officer, the training programme timing will be from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m.

The interested people can contact on 051-9292172 and take prospectus from PRI office to apply for the course.

The applications can be submitted till July 18 in the office of Director PRI.

