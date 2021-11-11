UrduPoint.com

Free Poultry Training Course On Nov 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 07:39 PM

Free poultry training course on Nov 15

Poultry Research Institute (PRI) would start a week-long, free poultry training program from Nov 15

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Poultry Research Institute (PRI) would start a week-long, free poultry training program from Nov 15.

According to Senior Research Officer, PRI, the training program will continue till Nov 19 from 9.00am to 1pm.

Interested people can take prospectus from PRI office to apply for the course. The applications can be submitted till Nov 15 in the Director PRI office.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Govt departments directed to make plantation campa ..

Govt departments directed to make plantation campaign successful

30 seconds ago
 Pakistan Railways sign agreement to execute RABTA ..

Pakistan Railways sign agreement to execute RABTA project

31 seconds ago
 DC Torghar launches Rubella, Measles vaccination d ..

DC Torghar launches Rubella, Measles vaccination drive

33 seconds ago
 OICCI recommends bold policy measures for energy s ..

OICCI recommends bold policy measures for energy sector reform

35 seconds ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 281 points to close ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 281 points to close at 46,348 11 Nov 2021

13 minutes ago
 Gold prices rise Rs3300 to Rs 129,100 per tola 11 ..

Gold prices rise Rs3300 to Rs 129,100 per tola 11 Nov 2021

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.