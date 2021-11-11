Free poultry training course on Nov 15

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Poultry Research Institute (PRI) would start a week-long, free poultry training program from Nov 15.

According to Senior Research Officer, PRI, the training program will continue till Nov 19 from 9.00am to 1pm.

Interested people can take prospectus from PRI office to apply for the course. The applications can be submitted till Nov 15 in the Director PRI office.