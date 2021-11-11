UrduPoint.com

Free Poultry Training Course On Nov 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 07:55 PM

Free poultry training course on Nov 15

Poultry Research Institute (PRI) would start a week-long, free poultry training program from Nov 15

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Poultry Research Institute (PRI) would start a week-long, free poultry training program from Nov 15.

According to Senior Research Officer, PRI, the training program will continue till Nov 19 from 9.00am to 1pm.

Interested people can take prospectus from PRI office to apply for the course. The applications can be submitted till Nov 15 in the Director PRI office.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

OPEC cuts world oil demand forecast for 2021

OPEC cuts world oil demand forecast for 2021

1 minute ago
 Great Narrative Meeting held in collaboration betw ..

Great Narrative Meeting held in collaboration between UAE Government and WEF att ..

12 minutes ago
 Saakashvili Decides to End Hunger Strike if Transf ..

Saakashvili Decides to End Hunger Strike if Transferred to Civilian Hospital - L ..

2 minutes ago
 Denmark, Costa Rica Agree at COP26 to Phase Out Oi ..

Denmark, Costa Rica Agree at COP26 to Phase Out Oil, Gas Production

2 minutes ago
 CCPO appreciates policemen performance for arresti ..

CCPO appreciates policemen performance for arresting dacoits

2 minutes ago
 FBR develops automated facility in WeBOC to facili ..

FBR develops automated facility in WeBOC to facilitate Businesses

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.