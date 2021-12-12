UrduPoint.com

Free Poultry Training Course To Begin On Dec 13

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 02:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Poultry Research Institute (PRI) would start a week-long, free poultry training program at Murree Road, Shamsabad here from December 13.

According to Senior Research Officer, PRI, the training program would continue till Dec 17 from 9 am to 1 pm.

interested candidates can take prospectus form from PRI office to apply for the course.

The applications can be submitted till Dec 13 in the office of Director PRI.

