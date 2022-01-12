Free Poultry Training Course To Begin On Jan 17
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Poultry Research Institute (PRI) would start a week-long, free poultry training program at Murree Road, Shamsabad here from Jan 17.
According to PRI Senior Research Officer, the training program would remain continued till Jan 21 from 9:00 a.
m. to 1:00 p.m. timing.
The interested people can contact on 051-9292172 and take prospectus from PRI office to apply for the course.
The applications can be submitted till Jan 17 in the office of Director PRI.