UrduPoint.com

Free Poultry Training Course To Begin On Jan 17

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Free poultry training course to begin on Jan 17

Poultry Research Institute (PRI) would start a week-long, free poultry training program at Murree Road, Shamsabad here from Jan 17

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Poultry Research Institute (PRI) would start a week-long, free poultry training program at Murree Road, Shamsabad here from Jan 17.

According to PRI Senior Research Officer, the training program would remain continued till Jan 21 from 9:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m. timing.

The interested people can contact on 051-9292172 and take prospectus from PRI office to apply for the course.

The applications can be submitted till Jan 17 in the office of Director PRI.

Related Topics

Murree Road From P

Recent Stories

Ombudsman office intervenes for appointments under ..

Ombudsman office intervenes for appointments under rule 17-A

4 seconds ago
 Citizens advised not to invest in illegal housing ..

Citizens advised not to invest in illegal housing schemes

5 seconds ago
 Police shift emergency wings to safe city project

Police shift emergency wings to safe city project

7 seconds ago
 DAO ask employees, pensioners to submit new CNICs ..

DAO ask employees, pensioners to submit new CNICs for early payment

8 seconds ago
 Expatriates sent over $ 3 billion to Roshan Digit ..

Expatriates sent over $ 3 billion to Roshan Digital Account: Farrukh Habib

10 seconds ago
 German Interior Ministry Says Discusses Situation ..

German Interior Ministry Says Discusses Situation With Telegram, Not Measures to ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.