Free poultry training course to begin on Jan 17

Poultry Research Institute (PRI) would start a week-long, free poultry training program at Murree Road, Shamsabad here from Jan 17

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Poultry Research Institute (PRI) would start a week-long, free poultry training program at Murree Road, Shamsabad here from Jan 17.

According to PRI Senior Research Officer, the training program would remain continued till Jan 21 from 9:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m. timing.

The interested people can contact on 051-9292172 and take prospectus from PRI office to apply for the course.

The applications can be submitted till Jan 17 in the office of Director PRI.