Free Poultry Training Course To Begin Tomorrow
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 02:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Poultry Research Institute (PRI) would start a week-long, free poultry training program at Murree Road, Shamsabad Rawalpindi from November 15 (Monday).
According to Senior Research Officer, PRI, the training program will continue till Nov 19 from 9:00 a.
m. to 1:00 p.m.
Interested people can take prospectus from PRI office to applying for the course.
The applications can be submitted till Nov. 15 in the office of Director PRI.
