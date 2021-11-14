UrduPoint.com

Free Poultry Training Course To Begin Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 02:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Poultry Research Institute (PRI) would start a week-long, free poultry training program at Murree Road, Shamsabad Rawalpindi from November 15 (Monday).

According to Senior Research Officer, PRI, the training program will continue till Nov 19 from 9:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m.

Interested people can take prospectus from PRI office to applying for the course.

The applications can be submitted till Nov. 15 in the office of Director PRI.

