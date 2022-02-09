Free poultry training from Feb 14 to 18

Poultry Research Institute (PRI) would start a week-long, free poultry training program at Shamsabad here from Feb 14

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Poultry Research Institute (PRI) would start a week-long, free poultry training program at Shamsabad here from Feb 14.

According to Senior Research Officer, PRI, the training program would continue till Feb 18 from 9 am to 1 pm timings.

Interested people can contact on 051-9292172 and get prospectus from PRI office to apply for the course. The applications can be submitted till Feb 14 in the office of Director PRI.