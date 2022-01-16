Free poultry training to begin on Jan 17

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Poultry Research Institute (PRI) would start a week-long free poultry training program at Murree Road, Shamsabad here from Jan 17.

According to Senior Research Officer PRI, the training program would continue till Jan 21 from 9 am to 1 pm.

Interested people have been asked to contact on 051-9292172 and take prospectus from PRI office to apply for the course.

The applications can be submitted till Jan 17 in the office of Director PRI.